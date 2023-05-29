Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX CITY -- Across Siouxland Monday, people visited cemeteries and decorated the graves of loved ones in honor of Memorial Day.

As members of Morningside American Legion Post 697 prepared for a ceremony honoring veterans both living and deceased at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, more than 4,000 small American flags marking the graves of U.S. military veterans fluttered in the breeze.

Flags and flowers, many of them in red-white-and-blue arrangements, spread across the cemetery's rolling hills as visitors bearing more flowers and wreaths continually arrived.

As the ceremony began, Legion members saluted an empty chair covered with an MIA/POW flag and in unison said, "You are not forgotten" in honor of those military members from our nation's wars who are still missing and unaccounted for.

Those who returned home, lived full lives and were buried with honors also are not forgotten on Memorial Day, Post 697 commander Rene Lapierre said.

"This is a special day to remember all the men and women who served and laid town their military equipment for the last time," he said. "This day is about deed, honor, service, and that is what brings us all here today."

Those veterans buried here represent different races, religions and economic backgrounds, Lapierre said, "But they all have one thing in common: service to the United States of America."

Lapierre was among the volunteers who placed the flags on veterans' graves Thursday. As he placed each flag, he said, he read the veteran's name and saluted. As he did so, he wondered about their service time, the stories they may have shared.

It created a spiritual connection with each veteran, Lapierre said, and he asked those attending to say a prayer as they left to remember both those buried at the cemetery and for the living active duty service members.

And he encouraged everyone, especially the younger generation, to continue the legacy of honoring those who died serving our country by displaying the American flag in all its forms.

"Fly the flag. Wear the flag. Put on everything you can as a symbol and a message," Lapierre said.