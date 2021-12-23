 Skip to main content
Memorial potluck to honor Dakota 38 is Sunday

Museum exterior (copy)

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is shown in downtown Sioux City.

 JIM LEE, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL

SIOUX CITY -- The Urban Native Center and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission will co-host memorial activities and a potluck on Sunday to honor the Dakota 38, who were killed on Dec. 26, 1862 in the largest mass execution in the United States.

In addition, the event also honors Dakota leaders Medicine Bottle and Shakopee who were hung in 1865.

The event, which is free and open to the public, begins at 4 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum.

For more information, contact Karen Mackey at 712-223-0931.

