SIOUX CITY -- Last year, Chad Danielson was living underneath a bridge near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino when his camp caught fire.

The 21-year-old Waterloo, Iowa, native and former welder lost what little he owned in the blaze. Gaunt from methamphetamine use and nearly friendless, Danielson asked himself, "Is this really what I want for the rest of my life?"

One fall morning, after the fire, Danielson was approached by Christopher Cox while sitting at a table in a Sioux City shelter. Their paths had crossed months earlier in June at Cook Park, when Danielson stumbled upon Cox, who was lying on the grass underneath a tree.

During that encounter, Danielson asked Cox if he had any drugs. Cox, a 49-year-old who hails from San Jose, California, told Danielson that he wasn't using anymore.

A week or two later, Danielson saw Cox again at the park. Cox mentioned that he was residing at Hope Street of Siouxland. The 10-bed sober living house for men, 406 12th St., had just opened on June 18 in effort to combat the vicious cycle of homelessness and addiction plaguing the community.

That day at the shelter, Cox told Danielson that Hope Street had a bed available and asked if he wanted it.

"I was using needles every day. It was just the horrors that are out on the streets -- people are dying of this stuff," Danielson recalled of the thought process that led him to apply for the space.

Danielson was accepted, but he didn't stick around long. He said he had "too many reservations" and left the single-story brick building, which is licensed by the National Sober Living Association, after 10 days.

"It has a hold on your life like I can't describe for any other narcotic," Danielson said of meth. "The need and the desire to have it -- you'll throw your freedom away for it, your house, your car, your wife, your kids, anything to get that one more."

Three weeks after leaving Hope Street, Danielson called program director Sara Johnson and asked if she would meet with him. During that meeting, he told her he wanted to come back. Johnson agreed to give him another chance. In early February, Danielson had been living at Hope Street for two months straight. At that time, the facility's waiting list was 22 names deep.

"If somebody leaves, I know the next morning I'm going to have a line at the door," Johnson said.

Making a change

In June 2018, community leaders, Indian Health Service officials and U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, met to try to address the city's need for a place where Native Americans and others could go to be detoxified from drugs and alcohol before entering addiction treatment facilities, which have wait times of more than 30 days.

Hope Street of Siouxland was a direct result of that meeting. Regina Roth, a co-founder of the family-owned business empirical, formerly known as Beef Products Inc., stepped forward to donate a reported $300,000 to secure the former St. Thomas Episcopal Church parish hall and cover several months of operating costs. In the future, Hope Street will continue to rely on private donations, rather than insurance dollars.

"We have generous donors, generous churches and generous community members who are invested in helping people make a different choice," Johnson said.

Forty percent of the men living at Hope Street are Native American and 60 percent are Caucasian, Johnson said. They range in age from 21 to 62, with the average age being 50 to 52, she said.

Hope Street's demographic information closely mirrors that of a 2016 Siouxland Street Project survey. The survey of 97 people who spend the majority of their time on the street, found that 71 percent of respondents were male and 47 percent were Native American. The average age of respondents was 43.

"I actually thought we would have younger individuals and that we would have like a revolving door -- that people weren't going to stay here," Johnson said. "I have a guy who's been here 233 days."

Hope Street's seasoned residents have the resources and sobriety time necessary to obtain housing, but Johnson said they aren't ready to be on their own just yet. That's OK, because there's no limit on how long a person can stay. Johnson said others have moved on. She recalled one of the individuals who left. He is sober, has housing and a job and is still connected to the community he found at Hope Street.

"I think that's amazing," said Johnson, who receives referrals from social workers and community agencies, as well as hospital emergency departments and paramedics. "Really, the recommendation is for people to stay a minimum of nine months, because the opportunity for success skyrockets if you stay sober for nine months."

Larry LaDeaux, a U.S. Army veteran, said he was denied housing because of a "bad background check."

The 60-year-old told an employee at the Sioux City Human Rights Commission that if he didn't secure a place to live, he would be tempted to commit a crime in order to have a roof over his head, a bed to sleep in and three meals a day. LaDeaux preferred incarceration to living on the streets of Sioux City.

"My counselor in prison is the one that got me in touch with Sara here. I'm glad she did," said LaDeaux, who has been at Hope Street for seven months. "To come here, you gotta want to make a change in your life."

Johnson said the initial 30 days at Hope Street are "kind of tough." For the first two weeks, residents aren't allowed to leave the premises without another house member in order to encourage good decision-making. During their entire stay, the men are responsible for cleaning the building, making their own food and doing their own laundry. Daily showers are a requirement and Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings are mandatory.

"I think it's really about investing time in them and creating relationships and then teaching them how to integrate into the community," Johnson said. "I talk to them a lot about -- 'If you want a different outcome, you're going to have to have different behavior.'"

Cameron Hoogendyk, Hope Street's case manager, helps the men take that next step. He connects residents with a variety of services in the community to meet their physical and mental health needs and helps them gain employment or volunteer work. He also assists them in applying for food stamps and Social Security benefits. He even helps them obtain a phone.

"In a sense, they don't fully know what they need to do," Hoogendyk said. "I don't schedule their (doctor's) visits for them. Instead, if they need help, I'll help them schedule visits. I'm a resource they can use."

Finding hope

At one time, Steven Red Buffalo described himself as a "lost cause." The South Dakota native was homeless for nearly two years and struggling with methamphetamine addiction until his probation officer referred him to Hope Street.

On Feb. 7, the 52-year-old said he had been drug-free for 96 days and had no desire to use meth anymore.

Red Buffalo's face lit up as he showed off the room he shares with Danielson. He pointed out the plush, tribal-style blankets that cover his bed, a wooden closet where he stores his belongings and a large bulletin board that stretches across a neutral wall. Tacked to the bulletin board was Red Buffalo's white "surrender" Narcotics Anonymous key tag.

"It was hard for me to quit, because I was an IV drug user," he explained. "This place just opened my eyes to a better life. They gave me a safe home here, stability and structure. I love it here."

Hope Street has a kitchen, a day room where residents watch TV, and a game room equipped with a dartboard and a pool table. Cox, who serves as Hope Street's house manager, brought the donated pool table over in pieces and spent four hours assembling it. He has lived at Hope Street since the day it opened.

"It's changed my life a lot. I've been putting chemicals in my body since I was probably 12 years old," said Cox, who gained roughly 80 pounds after coming to Hope Street.

Last April, Cox said he was ready to give up drugs, but he lacked "the right guidance" to quit. He found the support he needed to be successful at Hope Street. Cox has since graduated from outpatient treatment. Besides working as live-in house manager, he also has a seasonal landscaping job.

Luke Ebner, another resident, said Cox inspired him to "stick around." The 55-year-old, who is originally from Texas, is back at Hope Street for the third time. He recently marked four months of sobriety.

"This is the soberest I've ever been in my life, besides being in prison," Ebner said.

All of the men expressed gratitude to Johnson for taking an interest in their lives. Red Buffalo called Johnson "our superwoman," while Cox questioned when she sleeps.

"The way she talks to people is just heartwarming," LaDeaux said. "She goes above and beyond what her job title is."

Johnson said she thinks Hope Street's success lies in the relationships that have been built there.

"We wanted to create a family here. We wanted to make it feel like, 'Even though you have all these experiences and you're struggling every day, there's people willing to walk beside you,'" she said.

