SIOUX CITY -- Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City will get a new name on Feb. 1.
All of the Mercy Health Network's wholly-owned hospitals, clinics and other care sites will adopt the name, MercyOne, along with a facility locator. Names for the Sioux City system and other locations are still in the development phase, and will be announced Feb. 1, officials announced Monday.
Formed in 1998 by Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) and Trinity Health, Mercy Health Network includes more than 43 owned, joint venture and affiliated medical centers and hospital campuses, along with more than 230 primary care clinics and other health facilities, all generating more than $3 billion in combined revenue and employing more than 20,000 people. The network of hospitals and care sites currently are represented by dozens of different brand names, logos and messages.
“Over the past 20 years, Mercy Health Network has grown significantly, expanding our network of locations, clinical capabilities, services and geographic reach,” Bob Ritz, Mercy Health Network president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our unifying name and look are key steps in progressing from an individual location to a more visible, integrated health system working together to provide statewide access and expertise.”
The Mercy Health Network includes 13 facilities and more than 2,000 physicians and advanced practice providers in Iowa, according to the company.
Mercy Medical Center - Sioux City, the only Level II Trauma Center in western Iowa, serves 33 counties in the tri-state area. The system also owns rural hospitals in Primghar, Iowa, and Oakland, Nebraska, manages hospitals in Pender, Nebraska and Hawarden, Iowa, and directs 36 owned or managed family practice and specialty clinics in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
“This is a significant moment for our ministry and for the people and communities we proudly serve. Our new name further unifies all of us as one statewide system of care and signifies our commitment to bettering the health of every person we serve,” Mercy Sioux City President Beth Hughes said in a statement.
Under the adopted name change, each owned facility will maintain its existing leadership and local boards. All affiliated hospitals and facilities contracting with MHN for management support, statewide initiatives and strategic benefits also will continue to retain their local governance and current names.
The new brand name was selected after a comprehensive external review and selection process that included discussions with more than 4,000 physician partners and colleagues, focus groups, surveys and interviews over the last 18 months.
As part of the rebranding, exterior and interior signage and branded materials will be modified with the new name and logo in a phased, cost-effective manner, which will take about three years to complete.
The name change is the first for the downtown Sioux City hospital since its name changed from Marian Health Center to Mercy Medical Center on July 1, 1999. The the merger of the two Catholic hospitals was announced Jan. 4, 1977, and took effect March 31 of that year. Marian was formed through the 1977 merger of St. Vincent and St. Joseph Mercy hospitals.