Women's Night Out (copy)
People attend Mercy Women’s Night Out at the Sioux City Convention Center in this 2015 file photo. The year's event is slated for March 28.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Amy Barnes will headline Mercy Medical Center's Women's Night out March 28.

The event, which also includes shopping, health screenings, hors d'oeuvres and an elegant dinner, runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center.

One Siouxland woman will receive a makeover. To nominate yourself or someone else for the makeover, visit mercysiouxcity.com/wno2019 to download an entry form. Entries can be sent to jennifer.haugen@mercyhealth.com. All entries must be received by Jan. 25.

Visit mercysiouxcity.com/wno or call 712-279-2223 to purchase tickets for the event. Proceeds benefit the Mercy Child Advocacy Center.

Health and Lifestyles reporter

