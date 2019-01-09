SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Amy Barnes will headline Mercy Medical Center's Women's Night out March 28.
The event, which also includes shopping, health screenings, hors d'oeuvres and an elegant dinner, runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center.
One Siouxland woman will receive a makeover. To nominate yourself or someone else for the makeover, visit mercysiouxcity.com/wno2019 to download an entry form. Entries can be sent to jennifer.haugen@mercyhealth.com. All entries must be received by Jan. 25.
Visit mercysiouxcity.com/wno or call 712-279-2223 to purchase tickets for the event. Proceeds benefit the Mercy Child Advocacy Center.