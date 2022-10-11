MercyOne announces building of a new clinic in Moville

MOVILLE, Iowa -- MercyOne and the city of Moville on Monday announced that a new primary care and therapy clinic will be built in Moville, on the site of the former Motel 20, just off Highway 20.

Construction on the $3.5 million, 10,000-square-foot medical facility is expected to begin in the spring. The facility will replace the current MercyOne Moville Family Medicine clinic, according to a press release from MercyOne.

The clinic is expected to open next year.

MercyOne will lease the first floor of the facility. CNOS, the Dakota Dunes-based provider of specialty services, will occupy the second floor, along with a wellness center.

Fundraising for the project was conducted by Moville Community Development Association, Inc. (MCDAI) and Moville Area Medical Clinic, Inc., according to the press release.

Moville Area Medical Clinic Incorporated purchased the site of the former Motel 20 from the City of Moville for $1. The city demolished the aging motel property in 2019.