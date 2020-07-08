MercyOne announces staffing cutbacks as pandemic dents revenues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The MercyOne healthcare system disclosed in a press release Tuesday plans to "adjust staffing levels and other direct expenses to address decreased revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

During the spring, when state mandates halted elective procedures and routine doctor visits became somewhat infrequent, revenues for some healthcare systems slumped. MercyOne runs hospitals and clinics throughout the state, including MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

"Like most hospitals and other industries across the country, we are facing significant pandemic-related challenges," MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz said in the statement.

"As we ramped up to support patients afflicted with COVID-19 and paused outpatient and elective services during stay-at-home orders, our revenues fell and operational costs increased. While we are appreciative of the financial support we received from the CARES Act which has helped cover our operating deficits for a few months, it only covers approximately 50% of our losses."

Ritz said that MercyOne revenues will be lower than normal "for at least the next 12 to 18 months."