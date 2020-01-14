MercyOne contacts with staffing agency in preparation for nurses' strike at Sioux City hospital

SIOUX CITY -- Bracing for the threat of some 360 unionized nurses walking off the job, MercyOne Siouxland said it has lined up replacements to keep the Sioux City hospital operating.
At least two-thirds of nurses represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222 voted to authorize a strike Monday night after rejecting MercyOne's latest contract offer.
A nurses' bargaining committee will now decide when to begin a work stoppage, if at all. By law, the union must give the hospital at least 10 days notice before they could start picketing.
In a letter sent to all the nurses following the vote, MercyOne revealed it has contracted with a nurse staffing agency to fill the shifts in the event of a strike.
The letter, signed by MercyOne Siouxland President Beth Hughes, noted "no nurses are required to strike" because Iowa is a right-to-work state.
"The National Labor Relations Board forbids any type of action toward a worker who chooses to continue working and provide care for patients," Hughes said in the letter.
She also noted a strike would last a minimum of three days, and nurses who participated in the work stoppage would not be guaranteed the same position after it ended.
"Once nurses return to work, they will be assigned departments and shifts, potentially different than previous assignments as allowed under NLRB guidelines," the letter said.
Some union nurses disputed that point, saying a change in classification would not be allowed under NLRB rules because the nurses would conduct an unfair labor practice strike, rather than an economic strike.
"In violation of the National Labor Relations Act, MercyOne has unlawfully intimidated, coerced and disciplined our hard-working nurses for sticking up for themselves and supporting their Union and each other during the course of this contract dispute," Local 222 said in a statement after Monday's vote.
Jennifer Vondrak, a registered nurse and one of five nurses on the Local 222 bargaining team, said Tuesday the "public can see for themselves what was in the letter," signed by Hughes.
"The nurses are just continuing to hope Mercy decides to comes back to the bargaining table and does the right thing," Vondrak told the Journal. "We’re just as disappointed as the hospital is. But we’re not going to back down, we're going to keep fighting for what’s right for ourselves, our families and our patients."
The nurses have been engaged in heated contract negotiations with hospital management since at least June. The local's current contract expired Sept. 1 and after 18 bargaining sessions over several months, the nurses and management remain at a standstill.
The nurses say they're seeking a more appropriate nurse-to-patient ratio, higher pay, better benefits and an improved strategy to handle turnover at the hospital.
The Sioux City hospital, the nurses say, has too few nurses tending to too many patients, which can be unsafe for the patients and, at times, the nurses themselves.
Under its latest contract offer, MercyOne said all nurses would receive a 3.4 percent pay increase, on average, in each year of the three-year contract. It also would provide additional pay for two new classifications of nurse specialty. Cath lab, obstetrics, post-critical care unit and CVOR would receive up to an additional 3.6 percent in pay for each year of the contract, and emergency room, intensive care unit and post-anesthesia care unit nurses would receive up to an additional 7.6 percent each year.
"I am proud of this contract because it recognizes and rewards the important work of our nurses, while being respectful of the financial realities we face today in health care," Hughes said in the letter.
The hospital also noted it agreed to improvements in the areas of staffing, seniority, job postings, leaves of absence, bereavement leave and health and safety. In addition, MercyOne said it would continue talks around containing costs for health care insurance, and would bring in a representative from its parent company, Trinity Health, to meet with union representatives.
The only Level II Trauma Center in western Iowa, MercyOne serves a population within a 150-mile radius of Sioux City.