MercyOne contacts with staffing agency in preparation for nurses' strike at Sioux City hospital

"Once nurses return to work, they will be assigned departments and shifts, potentially different than previous assignments as allowed under NLRB guidelines," the letter said.

Some union nurses disputed that point, saying a change in classification would not be allowed under NLRB rules because the nurses would conduct an unfair labor practice strike, rather than an economic strike.

"In violation of the National Labor Relations Act, MercyOne has unlawfully intimidated, coerced and disciplined our hard-working nurses for sticking up for themselves and supporting their Union and each other during the course of this contract dispute," Local 222 said in a statement after Monday's vote.

Jennifer Vondrak, a registered nurse and one of five nurses on the Local 222 bargaining team, said Tuesday the "public can see for themselves what was in the letter," signed by Hughes.

"The nurses are just continuing to hope Mercy decides to comes back to the bargaining table and does the right thing," Vondrak told the Journal. "We’re just as disappointed as the hospital is. But we’re not going to back down, we're going to keep fighting for what’s right for ourselves, our families and our patients."