MercyOne contracts with staffing agency in preparation for nurses' strike at Sioux City hospital

She also noted a strike would last a minimum of three days, and nurses who participated in the work stoppage would not be guaranteed the same position after it ended.

"Once nurses return to work, they will be assigned departments and shifts, potentially different than previous assignments as allowed under NLRB guidelines," the letter said.

Some union nurses disputed that point, saying a change in classification would not be allowed under NLRB rules because the nurses would conduct an unfair labor practice strike, rather than an economic strike.

"In violation of the National Labor Relations Act, MercyOne has unlawfully intimidated, coerced and disciplined our hard-working nurses for sticking up for themselves and supporting their Union and each other during the course of this contract dispute," Local 222 said in a statement after Monday's vote.

Jennifer Vondrak, a registered nurse and one of five nurses on the Local 222 bargaining team, said Tuesday the "public can see for themselves what was in the letter," signed by Hughes.