MercyOne helicopter blessed in ceremony

SIOUX CITY -- A Catholic blessing was given Wednesday for the recently acquired MercyOne Air Med helicopter and its crew.

The new helicopter, a two-engine Bell 429 with MercyOne's updated graphics painted on the sides, replaces the former Bell 407 that MercyOne Air Med had been using to transport patients.

The new, multimillion-dollar helicopter boasts a far more spacious interior, greater speed and a number of other bells and whistles the previous model did not have, including a special light to scare birds away. "I had never seen this on a helicopter before," Air Med manager Nik Gonzales said of the anti-bird lights.

"The safety features are amazing on this," Gonzales said.

The MercyOne Air Med program, operated by the helicopter services provider Air Methods, had been flying the Bell 407 for a little more than a year before they received the Bell 429 around Thanksgiving. The MercyOne healthcare system has upgraded its fleet of medical helicopters in Iowa, with a total of five new helicopters -- one in Mason City, one in Knoxville, one in Des Moines, one in Sioux City, plus a spare.

The Bell 407 was far less roomy than the new 429 -- during a flight in the old helicopter, the crew couldn't reach a patient's legs because of the tight space.