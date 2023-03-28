SIOUX CITY — MercyOne has selected Dr. Keith Vollstedt as new chief medical officer (CMO) of MercyOne Western Iowa.

Vollstedt brings more than 30 years of experience in health care, including as a bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon in the Siouxland community. He attended the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, VAMC, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and Morningside University.

"Most of my career was spent working directly with patients," Vollstedt said in a statement issued Monday. "However, I find, working in this hospital capacity as CMO allows for wider discussions about patient care and the delivery of high-quality care. My 30 years as a member of the Siouxland medical community gives me a great perspective on how medical care is provided. I appreciate the potential collaborative nature the CMO role brings as we work to find the best actions to help the most people."

In 2021, Vollstedt briefly retired from surgical practice but decided to return to apply his experience to serve MercyOne's mission. He has served in the role on an interim basis since October 2022 and has been instrumental in continuing to foster great relationships with medical staff, according to the statement.

"The chief medical officer role is critical in creating an open and honest dialogue with the physicians and hospital clinical colleagues," Tom Clark, president of MercyOne Western Iowa, said. "In my short time here, it has become very apparent that Dr. Vollstedt has the respect and trust of the physicians I have met, as well as hospital leadership. He has done a great job since his appointment as the interim CMO and has earned this opportunity. I am excited he has accepted and I look forward to having him as critical part of our MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center leadership."