You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MercyOne nurses approve new contract by 97 percent vote, ending labor dispute
View Comments
breaking

MercyOne nurses approve new contract by 97 percent vote, ending labor dispute

{{featured_button_text}}
MercyOne

Unionized nurses at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center approved a new contract with the hospital, averting a potential strike. A reported 97 percent of the nurses voted in favor. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A prolonged labor dispute between nurses and hospital management at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center appears to be settled. 

The unionized nurses, represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222, have approved a new contract that addresses under-staffing issues at the hospital; preserves the nurses' healthcare benefits; increases wages; eliminates the requirement for nurses to take on extra shifts; and strengthens workplace safety measures, according to a UFCW press release. The nurses also get a retroactive pay bonus. 

Support for the new contract was overwhelming -- 97 percent of the nurses reportedly voted in favor of it. The new contract will remain in effect through the end of August 2022. 

A previous contract between the hospital and the nurses expired nearly five months ago. Bargaining sessions that began in June yielded no resolution, even after a federal mediator got involved, and by Jan. 13 the nurses voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike

The nurses' main objection to previous contract proposals was the staffing issue; they reported too few nurses were charged with taking care of too many patients, potentially leading to unsafe working conditions and sub-standard care. There were also accusations that the hospital engaged in anti-union practices. 

The staffing issue, also referred to as the nurse-to-patient ratio, has sparked strikes at hospitals in other states over the past year. 

A walkout appeared imminent until last week, when the nurses' union announced they had struck a tentative agreement with hospital management, subject to approval by the nurses.

All the parties involved expressed relief after the votes were tallied. 

"With today’s vote for a new MercyOne contract that improves wages and benefits, Registered nurses with UFCW Local 222 sent a strong message about the power that comes from nurses standing together," the UFCW wrote in a statement. 

The hospital issued its own celebratory statement Wednesday. 

"MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is pleased that, after more than seven months of working to reach a fair and equitable contract agreement, MercyOne Siouxland leaders and nursing union representatives from UCFW Local 222 have reached a contract agreement, which the union ratified by vote this week," the statement said in part. 

Brigitte Mann, an RN who's been with MercyOne for 25 years and a member of the union's five-person bargaining committee, said in a phone interview that the nurses are generally pleased with the outcome. 

"I believe that, the nurses that we have spoken to, have been very happy with the contract," she said. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News