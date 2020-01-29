MercyOne nurses approve new contract by 97 percent vote, ending labor dispute

The nurses' main objection to previous contract proposals was the staffing issue; they reported too few nurses were charged with taking care of too many patients, potentially leading to unsafe working conditions and sub-standard care. There were also accusations that the hospital engaged in anti-union practices.

The staffing issue, also referred to as the nurse-to-patient ratio, has sparked strikes at hospitals in other states over the past year.

A walkout appeared imminent until last week, when the nurses' union announced they had struck a tentative agreement with hospital management, subject to approval by the nurses.

All the parties involved expressed relief after the votes were tallied.

"With today’s vote for a new MercyOne contract that improves wages and benefits, Registered nurses with UFCW Local 222 sent a strong message about the power that comes from nurses standing together," the UFCW wrote in a statement.

The hospital issued its own celebratory statement Wednesday.