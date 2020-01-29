MercyOne nurses approve new contract by 97 percent vote, ending labor dispute

SIOUX CITY -- A prolonged labor dispute between nurses and hospital management at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center appears to be settled.
The unionized nurses, represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222, have approved a new contract that addresses under-staffing issues at the hospital; preserves the nurses' healthcare benefits; increases wages; eliminates the requirement for nurses to take on extra shifts; and strengthens workplace safety measures, according to a UFCW press release. The nurses also get a retroactive pay bonus.
Support for the new contract was overwhelming -- 97 percent of the nurses reportedly voted in favor of it. The new contract will remain in effect through the end of August 2022.
A previous contract between the hospital and the nurses expired nearly five months ago. Bargaining sessions that began in June yielded no resolution, even after a federal mediator got involved, and by Jan. 13 the nurses voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike.
The nurses' main objection to previous contract proposals was the staffing issue; they reported too few nurses were charged with taking care of too many patients, potentially leading to unsafe working conditions and sub-standard care. There were also accusations that the hospital engaged in anti-union practices.
The staffing issue, also referred to as the nurse-to-patient ratio, has sparked strikes at hospitals in other states over the past year.
You have free articles remaining.
A walkout appeared imminent until last week, when the nurses' union announced they had struck a tentative agreement with hospital management, subject to approval by the nurses.
All the parties involved expressed relief after the votes were tallied.
"With today’s vote for a new MercyOne contract that improves wages and benefits, Registered nurses with UFCW Local 222 sent a strong message about the power that comes from nurses standing together," the UFCW wrote in a statement.
The hospital issued its own celebratory statement Wednesday.
"MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is pleased that, after more than seven months of working to reach a fair and equitable contract agreement, MercyOne Siouxland leaders and nursing union representatives from UCFW Local 222 have reached a contract agreement, which the union ratified by vote this week," the statement said in part.
Brigitte Mann, an RN who's been with MercyOne for 25 years and a member of the union's five-person bargaining committee, said in a phone interview that the nurses are generally pleased with the outcome.
"I believe that, the nurses that we have spoken to, have been very happy with the contract," she said.