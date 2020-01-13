MercyOne nurses overwhelmingly approve authorization to strike at Sioux City hospital

The nurses have been engaged in heated contract negotiations with hospital management since at least June. The local's current contract expired Sept. 1 and after 18 bargaining sessions over several months, the nurses and management remain at a standstill.

The nurses say they're seeking a more appropriate nurse-to-patient ratio (or, as they often put it, "safe staffing ratios"), higher pay, better benefits and an improved strategy to handle turnover at the hospital.

The Sioux City hospital, the nurses say, has too few nurses tending to too many patients, which can be unsafe for the patients and, at times, the nurses themselves.

"MercyOne nurses have earned and deserve a contract that addresses the understaffing crisis, provides competitive wages and benefits, strengthens workplace safety, and invests in the skilled care they provide every day," the union said.

A strike had been discussed at various points over the last several months, but at each turn the nurses described it as an option they wanted to avoid.

The nurses union last authorized a strike in June 2010, but settled with the hospital before a walkout began. It was the fourth time in a dozen years the unionized nurses had authorized a strike but settled without walking off the job.

