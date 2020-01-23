MercyOne nurses reach tentative agreement with management

SIOUX CITY -- Unionized nurses at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and hospital management have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement, potentially averting a strike by the nurses.

According to a Thursday evening post on the nurses' Facebook page, the nurses' union bargaining team has a "recommended tentative agreement." Training sessions for strike captains, originally scheduled for Thursday, were cancelled.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Details of this agreement were not clear as of Thursday night, and representatives of MercyOne and the nurses' union, the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222, could not be immediately reached for comment. Voting dates have not been set for the new contract proposal but "will be announced soon," according to the post.

The nurses voted a week and a half ago to authorize a strike at the Sioux City hospital. It was the result of a protracted labor dispute with hospital management over things like nurse-to-patient ratios, pay, benefits and the hospital's strategy to handle nurse turnover.

Nurses at MercyOne were engaged in heated and public contract negotiations with the hospital beginning in June. A series of 18 bargaining sessions, held over a period of several months, failed to yield a new contract, and the old contract expired more than four months ago.

The union publicly accused MercyOne management of violating the National Labor Relations Act and of anti-union actions and sentiments several times during the contract dispute. The hospital itself, meanwhile, described the strike vote as a "disappointing day for all of us at MercyOne Siouxland" in a letter to the nurses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.