MercyOne nurses voting on strike this weekend

Some progress was made during the most recent contract bargaining session, held this week, but the nurses reported that management failed to address the staffing ratios, one of their key concerns. A federal mediator was brought in to help at last week's negotiations.

In a phone interview Saturday, Jennifer Vondrak, a MercyOne RN-BSN and one of five nurses on the bargaining team, said the hospital has engaged in "unfair labor practices" by discouraging union members from discussing work issues with their colleagues at the hospital.

"Myself included, nurses go to the hospital to talk to the hospital to talk to the other nurses about how it's going there, what's going on with the union, what's going on at the table, things like that, and we were kicked out," Vondrak said. "It is our right to talk to our coworkers about the union."

In response to these latest developments, MercyOne sent the following statement:

"MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center values our longstanding partnership with our nurses. We look forward to finalizing what we believe to be a fair and equitable agreement, as well as continuing to provide top quality, compassionate care to our patients, families and communities.