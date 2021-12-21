MercyOne physicians urge getting flu shot to stay safe, protect available health care resources

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne physicians are advising all eligible people 6 months and older to get a flu shot.

The health system said in a statement that flu vaccinations across the country and the state of Iowa are significantly lower than a year ago.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations once again rising, controlling flu cases is expected to play a key role again in keeping health care resources available, according to the statement.

"In 2020, we essentially had no influenza season because we were practicing COVID-19 mitigation measures, like masking, and had significant increases in influenza vaccinations," said Dr. Steven Joyce, a MercyOne Internal Medicine and Pediatrics physician. "This year, most mitigation measures are not being practiced and large gatherings have resumed. So far, influenza vaccination rates are woefully inadequate to provide community protection."

Iowa Department of Public Health data shows Iowa flu vaccination is down. Presently, 28.7% of Iowans ages 6 months and older are vaccinated compared to 38.5% receiving flu shots for the 2020-2021 flu season. Breaking that down even more, 21.1% of Woodbury County residents are currently vaccinated compared to 36% for the 2020-2021 flu season.

With holiday gatherings ahead, the statement said MercyOne is confident in the safety of the flu vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

"Receiving a flu shot can help prevent getting sick with the flu. While a flu infection is still possible, the vaccine can help reduce symptoms and the need for hospitalization," the statement said.

