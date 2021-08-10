MercyOne requiring employees to be vaccinated

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne is requiring all colleagues and medical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in all MercyOne health care ministries.

“As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable. Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated,” said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz.

The system of health care facilities has more than 20,000 colleagues with 420 care locations, including the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

MercyOne joins more than 100 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, UnityPoint Health announced all team members must be vaccinated.

Individuals who are not able to be vaccinated for religious beliefs or medical reasons will be required to apply for an exemption, according to a news release.

“The safety of our patients, residents, colleagues, physicians and communities is a top priority for us,” said MercyOne Chief Medical Executive Dr. Hijinio Carreon. “With more than 350 million doses administered in the United States, we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of virus and saving lives.”

With case counts rising amid the spread of the Delta variant, more than 50 health care professional societies and organizations have called for all health care workers to be vaccinated, including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges and National Association for Home Care and Hospice.

Caitlin Yamada

