SIOUX CITY -- In a simulcast announcement Friday afternoon, MercyOne president and CEO Bob Ritz unveiled the medical network's new logo and brand identity.
Dozens of MercyOne staffers packed into the Leiter Room to watch the 1 p.m. announcement. The former Mercy Health Network announced the MercyOne name in January.
"For the last 18 months, we've been working together on creating our new brand," Ritz said in his announcement. "We've been working together on identifying what people want from us."
In Sioux City, the hospital will be known as Mercy One - Siouxland Medical Center. MercyOne's 18 owned and joint venture hospitals and medical centers as well as its 420 clinics and related care facilities will adopt their own version of the MercyOne name to reflect their location.
The 25 affiliated hospitals and facilities that have contracts with MercyOne will continue to retain their local governance and names, according to a release from the company.
The new logo unveiled Friday includes the same cross the former Mercy logo had, but now it's situated between the words "Mercy" and "One." The new logo also features a circle.
Ritz said the new logo and brand are intended to portray MercyOne as a unified healthcare force with a unified approach to care.
"The new logo visually expresses the past, present and future of the health system and honors the deep connection the word 'Mercy' has with patients, colleagues and communities," MercyOne said in a press release.
MercyOne will air a commercial promoting the new brand during local broadcasts of the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Beth Hughes, president of MercyOne - Siouxland Medical Center, said branding changes will begin soon.
"You're going to see quite a bit, everything that has our logo on it currently, from badges to interior signage -- of course, the largest thing you'll notice is, we will start to change the signs on the outside of all of our buildings," she said. The process of changing the logos and signs will be gradual, and the outside signs could take 18 months to be replaced.
The former Mercy Health Network was formed in 1998 by Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) and Trinity Health. MercyOne currently employs more than 20,000 people across its facilities.
MercyOne - Siouxland Medical Center, the only Level II Trauma Center in western Iowa, serves 33 counties in the tri-state area. The system also owns rural hospitals in Primghar, Iowa, and Oakland, Nebraska, manages hospitals in Pender, Nebraska, and Hawarden, Iowa, and directs 36 owned or managed family practice and specialty clinics in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.