MercyOne Siouxland to discontinue OB services

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that it will discontinue obstetrics services effective Sept. 1.

The Sioux City hospital said in a statement issued Thursday that the decision, which was made after a thorough review process and examination, will allow MercyOne to make continued investments to expand other health care services and programs not currently offered in the region.

"We are committed to adapting to the changing health care needs of the community," said Beth Hughes, President of MercyOne Western Iowa Region. "This decision was not taken lightly. We continually review the medical services we provide to ensure we are meeting our mission of transforming the health of our community."

The statement said MercyOne will continue to serve labor and delivery patients and families through Aug. 31 and is collaborating with area providers to notify patients of the change.

Come September, UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's will be the only hospital in the city offering OB services.

Obstetrics employees will be provided opportunities to join other areas of care within MercyOne Siouxland, according to the statement.

