MercyOne Siouxland's Women's Night Out making its return on March 30

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — After a three-year pause, the MercyOne Women's Night Out event is making its return to Siouxland.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, women from across the tri-state area will have the opportunity to browse through 40 different vendor booths, utilize free health screenings, eat dinner and enjoy live comedy at the South Sioux City Riverfront Marriott.

The event itself is intended to support children being served by the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center which helps work with community organizations in investigating, treating and prosecuting suspected cases of child abuse.

"When women come together to support children and families in need, it's magic,” MercyOne Western Iowa Vice president of Mission, Marketing and Support Services Lea Greathouse said.

Bridgid Strait, MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center manager, added "Families never expect to be in the position of having to use the Child Advocacy Center...It is so important to us that every family has access to these specialized services regardless of their ability to pay."

Anyone who is interested in the event can purchase tickets by going to: mercyone.org/siouxland/giving/purchase-tickets-wno-2023