MercyOne to close Hartley clinic due to lease termination

HARTLEY, Iowa -- MercyOne has announced the closure of a clinic in the O'Brien County community of Hartley.

A statement from MercyOne on Tuesday said the closure of MercyOne Hartley Family Medicine, 231 N Eighth Ave. W, Hartley, was brought about by a terminated lease at the smallish brick building near Highway 18, where the clinic operated.

A MercyOne spokeswoman stressed that the closure of the clinic was involuntary.

"MercyOne has been dedicated to serving the Hartley community and had hoped to continue for years to come. Due to situations outside of our control, our lease at MercyOne Hartley Family Medicine is being terminated. This is an unexpected change, and it is not our decision to leave this community," MercyOne said in a statement.

The closure will take effect July 30.

The clinic offered urgent care, acute care, preventative care, diabetes care and telehealth services to Hartley, with its population of about 1,600.

Patients will be transitioned to MercyOne Primghar Family Medicine, which is about 15 minutes away in Primghar.

"MercyOne’s commitment to care in our rural communities including Oakland, Lyons, Paullina, Sutherland and Primghar communities remains strong and there are no plans to close," the statement added.

