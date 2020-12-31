MercyOne to light up the sky in appreciation of health care workers

SIOUX CITY -- Beginning tonight, a spotlight will shine above 16 MercyOne medical centers throughout the state of Iowa as a sign of appreciation for the health system's staff members.

In a statement, MercyOne said the lights, which will be visible for miles depending on weather conditions, will be illuminated beginning at 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 7.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and MercyOne Primghar Medical Center are among the locations where lights have been installed.

"Our wish is this symbol will serve as a beacon of light for our communities and a very visible recognition of our amazing colleagues, physicians and providers across our circle of care from clinics, patient homes, affiliate partner locations, lab and imaging locations, testing sites, medical centers and more," Bob Ritz, MercyOne President and CEO, said in the statement.

