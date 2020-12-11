MercyOne to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour

SIOUX CITY -- The same week as an identical announcement from UnityPoint Health, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced plans to raise the minimum wage for its workers to $15 an hour.

The change will take place beginning Dec. 20, according to a press release from MercyOne. Workers most likely to see their wages go up are those who work in environmental services, nutritional care and other support services.

Last month, the Medical Center announced a new minimum wage of $15.50 an hour for nursing assistants.

With wage hikes at both MercyOne and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, both of Sioux City's hospitals will offer wages starting out at $15 an hour.

The federal minimum wage, as well as Iowa's state minimum wage, is $7.25 per hour. Advocates of a higher minimum wage often cite $15 an hour as a figure closer to a "living wage," meaning a wage that enables a worker to afford the basic necessities.

The wage hike applies to MercyOne's Western Iowa Region, which also covers some facilities in South Dakota and Nebraska, including clinics in South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes, plus other facilities in Storm Lake, Primghar and elsewhere, a MercyOne spokeswoman said Friday.

