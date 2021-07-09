MercyOne to require staffers to get COVID vaccine

MercyOne requirement a first for local hospitals

Other area hospitals have not taken steps to implement a vaccination requirement for clinical staff and other employees.

Officials with the state’s largest hospital, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, have stated previously they do not plan to mandate vaccines for staff and employees.

More than 15,300 UIHC employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to data available on the health system’s website.

UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids will not mandate the vaccine while it is under emergency use authorization by federal officials, spokeswoman Sarah Corizzo said. If and when it does obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “our leadership will re-evaluate at that time,” she said.

Seventy-two percent of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids employees have received the COVID-19 vaccine thus far, officials said.

“At UnityPoint Health, the health and safety of our patients, communities and team members is at the center of everything we do,” Corizzo said. “Like many other health care organizations, as a health care system, it’s our policy to strongly encourage but not require team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”