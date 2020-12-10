MercyOne, UnityPoint executives urge businesses to require masks

SIOUX CITY -- Executives with the MercyOne and UnityPoint healthcare systems on Thursday issued an open letter urging businesses to require that employees and customers wear masks.

The letter, signed by MercyOne Western Iowa Region President Beth Hughes and UnityPoint Health-Sioux City interim President and CEO Leah Glasgo, noted that both the Sioux City hospitals are experiencing "the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic."

"This is especially concerning as we approach the holiday season when the virus is expected to peak," Hughes and Glasgo wrote in the letter.

"That's why we are asking you - as a business owner - to help us beat this virus. We are asking you to require employees and customers to wear a mask at your place of business to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in our community," the letter continued.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in November signed a proclamation requiring masks to be worn in indoor spaces under most circumstances, though her proclamation provided little in the way of an enforcement mechanism.