MercyOne, UnityPoint executives urge businesses to require masks

SIOUX CITY -- Executives with the MercyOne and UnityPoint healthcare systems on Thursday issued an open letter urging businesses to require that employees and customers wear masks.
The letter, signed by MercyOne Western Iowa Region President Beth Hughes and UnityPoint Health-Sioux City interim President and CEO Leah Glasgo, noted that both the Sioux City hospitals are experiencing "the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic."
"This is especially concerning as we approach the holiday season when the virus is expected to peak," Hughes and Glasgo wrote in the letter.
"That's why we are asking you - as a business owner - to help us beat this virus. We are asking you to require employees and customers to wear a mask at your place of business to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in our community," the letter continued.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in November signed a proclamation requiring masks to be worn in indoor spaces under most circumstances, though her proclamation provided little in the way of an enforcement mechanism.
Sioux City's hospitals, like hospitals elsewhere, experienced significant numbers of patients suffering from COVID-19 this fall, though the hospital census of virus patients has slid somewhat recently. As of Thursday, the two hospitals were caring for 45 patients who were hospitalized because of the virus, plus another 23 patients who have the virus but are hospitalized for other reasons.
"We know you understand the importance of good public health in order to sustain and grow economic health, and in order to preserve both, we ask you to help us showcase this important safety measure. Will you show unity with your local health care workers? They need your support now more than ever," Hughes and Glago wrote in their letter.
