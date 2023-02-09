SIOUX CITY — MercyOne Western Iowa has a new president.

MercyOne, a connected system of health care facilities and services, announced the selection of Tom Clark for the position in a statement released on Wednesday. Clark will join MercyOne in late February.

The statement said Clark brings multiple years of experience leading faith-based hospitals and health system operations.

Clark most recently served as the chief strategy and growth officer for Avera Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. While there, he helped guide strategic priorities for the organizations 377 locations across five states, including hospitals, clinics and senior living facilities. He also orchestrated a top to bottom review of the five-year strategic plan and provided oversight to a digital initiative which will dramatically improve consumer-patient experiences across the health care system, according to the statement.

Prior to Clark's promotion to that role, he served as the regional president and CEO of the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital and the region's four other hospitals. Before joining Avera, he held the CEO position at Bluffton Regional Medical Center and Wells Community Hospital in Bluffton, Indiana.

"Over my career, I have focused my work on creating a culture that promotes accountability, diversity and inclusion, professional development and collaboration," Clark said in the statement. "MercyOne embodies that same culture and lives out its mission, vision and values every day. It's an honor to have been selected to serve as the MercyOne Western Iowa president. I look forward to joining and helping to lead this exceptional group to continue delivering high quality, compassionate care to our communities."

Bob Ritz, CEO and president of MercyOne, called Clark a "highly accomplished health care executive with an extensive track record of success."

"He is passionate about quality, safety and culture. He has always been focused on the people – patients, colleagues, physicians and communities. His commitment to mission, makes him an incredible fit for MercyOne. We are honored to have him a part of our team," Ritz said.