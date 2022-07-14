MercyOne Western Iowa's president is leaving health system

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Western Iowa announced in a statement Wednesday that its president will be leaving the MercyOne system next month.

The statement said Beth Hughes is departing for a professional opportunity with a health care system in Buffalo, New York.

The statement noted that Hughes has made "many contributions" during her tenure at MercyOne Western Iowa.

"We are grateful for her leadership in service of our Mission to serve as a compassionate, healing ministry of Jesus Christ to transform the health of our communities," the statement said.

Hughes said in the statement that she was honored to have served MercyOne over the past four year.

"I have been so impressed with the care that is delivered by the colleagues and providers to this community. I have been in awe of the leadership and their commitment to this organization and the people it serves. This great work will continue because of the dedication and passion of the MercyOne colleagues and I am grateful to have been a small part of it," Hughes said.

A search is underway for Hughes' successor, according to the statement.