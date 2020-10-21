Merged Briefs

Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend’s daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive. She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.

An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl’s eyes, a kidney injury and other “intentionally inflicted injuries.” Her death was ruled a homicide caused by complications from multiple blunt-force injuries.

The autopsy also revealed previous fractures to the girl’s vertebrae and several ribs, and the child’s brain and eyes also showed evidence of ongoing abuse.

Davis was arrested in November and remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $200,000 bond, despite efforts by public defender Jennifer Solberg to have his bond reduced earlier this year so he could get out of jail and receive more intensive medical care after testing positive for COVID-19.

Deck denied the request, saying Davis’ bond should remain at $200,000 to ensure his appearance at future court hearings and to protect the community.

Reynolds, Feenstra to campaign for Ernst in Sioux City