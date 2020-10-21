Merged Briefs

Sioux City police, DEA accepting unwanted prescription drugs
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City residents will have the chance to turn in unwanted and expired prescription drugs Saturday at several drop-off sites.
The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
— Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.
— Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive.
— Hy-Vee, 2827 Hamilton Blvd.
— Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive.
— Walgreens, 100 Pierce St.
— Wal-mart, 3301 Floyd Blvd.
Only pills and patches will be accepted. Sites can not accept liquids, needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous.
The drug take-back is an annual event sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sioux City Police Department.
App provides election information for Woodbury County voters
SIOUX CITY — A mobile app with information pertaining to the Nov. 3 general election is now available to Woodbury County voters.
Woodbury County Auditor and commissioner of elections Pat Gill on Wednesday announced that the “WhereUVoteIA — Woodbury County” app is available for free download in both the Apple and Android app stores. A link to download the app can be found on the county’s election website at https://elections.woodburycountyiowa.gov.
The app contains information such as polling times and locations, early voting and sample ballots for review. Gill said the app can be an important resource because some polling sites have changed for this election because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We made sure the app was made available because polling places in Sioux City have changed for this year’s general election. Because of the pandemic, polling places have been moved to larger facilities that have more space to accommodate social distancing,” Gill said in a news release.
Driver pleads not guilty to OWI for fatal O’Brien County crash
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — A Sutherland, Iowa, man involved in an October 2019 collision that resulted in the death of a Primghar man has pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated.
Joshua Mahler, 41, entered his written plea Tuesday in O’Brien County District Court to operating while intoxicated at the time of the Oct. 6, 2019, crash in which Jerome Schueller, 61, was killed.
The crash occurred at the intersection of 380th Street and Roosevelt Avenue near Primghar. Schueller was westbound on 380th Street in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle when it was struck on the driver’s side by a northbound Chevrolet Blazer driven by Mahler.
Two boys, ages 6 and 8, who were riding with Schueller, were injured. Mahler and his passenger were not injured.
Mahler showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests conducted at the scene, court documents show, and blood and urine specimens collected from him were positive for the presence of controlled substances.
Sioux City murder trial continued to July
SIOUX CITY — The murder trial for a Sioux City man charged with fatally injuring a 19-month-old girl has been continued to next summer.
District Judge Tod Deck on Wednesday rescheduled Tayvon Davis’ trial for July 13 in Woodbury County District Court. In his order, he said the continuation was a joint agreement between the prosecution and defense.
Davis, 24, had been scheduled to stand trial next week. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment.
Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend’s daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive. She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.
An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl’s eyes, a kidney injury and other “intentionally inflicted injuries.” Her death was ruled a homicide caused by complications from multiple blunt-force injuries.
The autopsy also revealed previous fractures to the girl’s vertebrae and several ribs, and the child’s brain and eyes also showed evidence of ongoing abuse.
Davis was arrested in November and remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $200,000 bond, despite efforts by public defender Jennifer Solberg to have his bond reduced earlier this year so he could get out of jail and receive more intensive medical care after testing positive for COVID-19.
Deck denied the request, saying Davis’ bond should remain at $200,000 to ensure his appearance at future court hearings and to protect the community.
Reynolds, Feenstra to campaign for Ernst in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will campaign in Sioux City on Thursday in support of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican who is running for re-election.
The event will be held at 2:45 p.m. at 700 Pierce St.. State Sen. Randy Feenstra, the Iowa 4th Congressional District Republican nominee, also will speak in support of Ernst in the stop.
The Sioux City event is one of three stops Reynolds will as part of the “On Duty for Joni” tour, with the others coming Thursday in Ankeny and Carroll.
Ernst, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, is opposed by Democratic nominee Theresa Greenfield, who most recently campaigned in Sioux City on Oct. 12.
Ernst last campaigned in Sioux City on Oct. 10.
Virus deaths hit new highs
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The number of Iowa residents dying from the coronavirus is quickly rising again after weeks of increasing hospitalizations and outbreaks at nursing homes, state data showed Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 31 new deaths from the virus Wednesday, the most confirmed in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the pandemic.
That does not mean that 31 people died in one day. Instead, it means that the state received 31 new reports of confirmed COVID—19 deaths through medical examiners and death certificates. Many of the deaths happened a few or several days ago.
At the state’s peak for deaths in May, an average of about 14 people were dying daily from coronavirus.
A month ago, Iowa was averaging about six deaths per day. That rate has climbed to about nine deaths per day over the last two weeks and will go up further as more are reported in that timeframe. In all, 1,582 people have died since March.
The increase in deaths is likely to continue. State data updated Tuesday evening showed a record 534 people are hospitalized with the virus. That included 90 admitted in the previous 24 hours, the second highest one-day total of new patients to date.
In addition, 68 long-term care facilities are experiencing outbreaks.
—Associated Press
