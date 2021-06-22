Metallica tribute, Eagles experience coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced the upcoming performances of ONE: Metallica Tribute on July 23 and 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience on July 24 in Anthem.

ONE, the only tribute to Metallica, was established in 2008, in their hometown of Minneapolis. These four horsemen have expanded from the Twin Cities and brought North America a national level touring tribute to the biggest hard rock and heavy metal band of all time.

Using no backing tracks or harmonizers, 7 Bridges re-creates the experience of an Eagles concert from the band's most prolific period.

Tickets will go on sale Friday and may be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.