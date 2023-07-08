SIOUX CITY — It’s a matter of conscience on both sides.

Eighty-four United Methodist churches in Iowa, or about 11 percent of the congregations, moved in May to disaffiliate from the Iowa Annual Conference over issues involving same-sex marriage and the ordination of openly LGBTQ+ clergy. The list included at least 11 congregations in Northwest Iowa, including at least five in Sioux City.

For years the church has confronted debates about its theology, same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ clergy in the church. In 2022, the United Methodist Church directed churches and pastors to follow their conscience as it pertains to the Methodist’s Book of Discipline text that outlines beliefs, standards and canon laws for the faith.

Changes to those rules allows gay clergy to serve and permitted ministers to hold same-sex marriages.

The Rev. Todd Schlitter, pastor for what now is known as Wesley Global Methodist Church in Sioux City, said there has been a “long-standing division" within the church.

“We believe that the United Methodist Church has clearly fallen away from the doctrine, discipline and Spirit from which they first set out,” according to a statement provided by Schlitter.

On March 12, 2023, approximately 74 percent of Wesley parishioners voted to disaffiliate following a series of meetings earlier this year. Approximately 100 of the church's 400 members cast ballots.

“We started with a few sermons that described the reality, the division that existed,” Schlitter said.

Four other Methodist congregations in Sioux City -- Crescent Park, St. James, Rustin Avenue and Trimble -- joined Wesley in leaving the Annual Conference.

At least four other Sioux City congregations -- First United, Grace United, Riverside United and Whitfield United – remain members of the Iowa Annual Conference, which has about 750 churches and over 158,000 members.

Wesley United Methodist Church disaffiliation The Rev. Todd Schlitter and Tylene Woods, administrative council chair at Wesley United Methodist Church, are shown outside the Sioux City chu…

Dispute over same-sex marriage

The Annual Conference's Book of Discipline still says marriage is between a man and a woman. But last year, the conference allowed ministers to marry and ordain LGBTQIA+ members.

“We are open to all people but we don’t endorse every lifestyle choice and behavior. Just like in all of our relationships, isn’t it true that you love people that you don’t always agree with or affirm their current lifestyle choices?” Schlitter said in an interview with The Journal.

“We welcome all. The mission of the church is inclusive. But the message of Jesus points to the truth, you know? Christ is the way, the truth and the light and we let him be our measure and our standard.”

It is the struggle between what is written in the Book of Discipline and the church directives on those social issues that led the Wesley congregation to vote to disaffiliate and join the more theologically conservative denomination, Global Methodist Church, which was established in May 2022.

“We just disagree about what the word says concerning those matters,” Schlitter said.

He said the decision to disaffiliate is not about condemning a group of people or a denomination.

"We're not against the United Methodist Church. We're looking in terms of God's call for us borne out of our conviction concerning scriptures and I pray that that's their point of view as well. What's been a real issues is we've been muddled in our division. We're not doing the main thing which is to make disciples," Schlitter said.

While that decision to leave cost Wesley some members (Schlitter declined to specify how many), he added the congregation gained nine new parish members from other churches.

"Relationships matter. Some may still disagree but they agree to disagree and still stay connected here," Schlitter said. "We're glad for that."

Wesley United Methodist Church disaffiliation The Rev. Todd Schlitter and Wesley United Methodist Church Administrative Council Chair Tylene Woods, are shown in the sanctuary of the Sioux …

Taking a different view

The Rev. Chris St. Clair, pastor of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Arnolds Park, which remain a member of the Annual Conference, said his faith calls him to “love people where they are.”

“There’s a marginalized group of people around the world and Jesus has always stood with marginalized people," St. Clair said. "For the church or any denomination to decide that they don't belong, they can't be ministers, they can't do this or they can't do that, that diminishes their inherent value and I don't believe that it is a faithful thing to do."

He recalls a gay friend who died of AIDS.

"When I was younger, my theology was that his death caused me to look and be angry at a gay community that I didn't understand," St. Clair said. "You grow up and you start looking at your actions and what really happened and the church never really provided a place for him to truly be himself. He was left outside. I will never let another person be left outside."

There was no formal vote taken over disaffiliation at Calvary.

“We didn’t play that game,” he said.

St. Clair had concerns about the effect a 50-50 vote might have on the congregation further dividing people from their faith community.

“There’s really one side to this issue. Are we willing to be faithful in what Jesus called us to do or are we going to play some theological game where we pull out certain scripture passages and those are more important that the humanity and divinity of Jesus? We didn’t do that," he said.

“Calvary has always been kind of a progressive presence here,” St. Clair said. For him, the issue comes down to supporting the “inherent value of people.”

Wesley United Methodist Church disaffiliation The flame is shown Friday, June 30, 2023, removed from the flame and cross logo on the side of Wesley United Methodist Church as well as on a …

Disaffiliation process

On July 1, Wesley formally became a member of the Global Methodist Church, a conservative U.S.-based denomination with about 1,700-member churches.

For Schlitter, it’s a matter of following church doctrine or moving with the whims of society in violation of that doctrine.

“We accept people. We don’t check their sexuality at the door.”

The Wesley disaffiliation agreement dated May 1, 2023, states the congregation took the action “for reasons of conscience regarding a change in the requirements and provisions of the Book of Discipline related to the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals as resolved and adopted by the 2019 General Conference.”

The disaffiliation also has a financial component. As part of the agreement, Wesley must pay any unpaid apportionments for the 12 months prior to the date of disaffiliation, and an additional 12 months of apportionments equal to the amount for the prior year as calculated by the conference totaling $43,648. The church must also pay a share of the conference’s unfunded pension obligations totaling $71,485. Any unpaid loans and all costs associated with the transfer of any asset must also be paid by the church.

Wesley must cease all use of “United Methodist,” the cross and flame insignia and any other intellectual property of the denomination and Annual Conference, including removal of all signage containing the same.

Before the disaffiliation date the church was required to deliver copies of Wesley archives, membership rolls, historical documents related to funerals, baptisms and weddings to the Annual Conference.

Calvary United Methodist Church LGBTQ sign A series of messages urging advocacy for LGBTQ+ people are shown on a video board Sunday, June 19, 2023, in front Calvary United Methodist chu…

Parishioners come to a decision

Denny Wurster has been a member of Wesley since 1963.

"Our society is trying to tell us how to interpret the Bible," Wurster said. “We’re supposed to change to accommodate to people, no. We don’t change when people are telling us how to live."

Tylene Woods, Wesley church council chair, said this is a busy time as the church disentangles itself from the United Methodist denomination including dropping the word United from its name and removing the iconic flame from the motif on the front of the church.

“That’s part of the disaffiliation agreement with the conference,” Woods said.

“Pastor (Schlitter) will withdraw from the United Methodist Church. He’s already submitted paperwork and he’s been approved to become a pastor in the Global Methodist Church.”

Schlitter is hopeful when he looks at the future of his church.

"I am praying that we'll get unified in focus, mission and purpose to make disciples and I pray that will be true for United Methodists," Schlitter said.