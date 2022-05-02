Metro Sioux City communities to apply for $7.6M in State of Iowa funds for trail expansions

DES MOINES — Five local communities are teaming up to seek one-time funds from the State of Iowa to help finance $19 million in projects to create a continuous recreational trail from Le Mars to Sergeant Bluff.

On Friday, Sioux City, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff, Hinton and Merrill plan to apply for a $7.6 million grant from Destination Iowa, a new tourism and economic development initiative Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last month. Financed by $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding the state received, Destination Iowa will award grants from four funds: economically significant development, outdoor recreation, tourism attraction, and creative place-making.

The local coalition, led by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and The Siouxland Initiative, want to tap the $40 million Outdoor Recreation fund. Rather than apply separately, the communities decided to submit a single combined proposal that aligns with their years-long push to connect regional recreation trails to enhance quality of life in the region.

Destination Iowa requires applicants to raise 60 percent of the total project cost to activate a 40 percent match from state government. With an overall price tag of $19 million for the identified trail projects, that means local officials must raise at least $11.4 million to access state matching funds of $7.6 million.

Less than two weeks ago, local organizers still needed to raise $2.2 million to close the local funding gap. As a result of several significant donors and an anonymous matching challenge of $500,000, less than $250,000 remains to be raised.

The goal is to complete the fundraising by Friday, the first day for cities, counties, nonprofits and other organization to start applying for Destination Iowa funds. Local officials stress time is of the essence because the program calls for funds to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Among the local projects, the $19 million in state and local funding would help finance:

-- The completion of the PlyWood Trail, a 16-mile trail path through parts of rural Plymouth and Woodbury counties, linking to existing trail systems in Le Mars and Sioux City. Ground was broken late last year on the trail, which would run parallel with Highway 75, passing through the towns of Merrill and Hinton. Around $5 million has been raised so far for the PlyWood Trail, which has an estimated cost of $18 to $20 million.

-- Two additional connector trails in Sioux City. The Floyd Trail to PlyWood Trail connector would start near the Outer Drive Pedestrian Bridge and extend to the northern city limits. The Floyd Trail to Riverfront Trail connector, starting at Sixth Street and Hoeven Drive, would connect to the Riverfront Trail at Expo Center Drive.

Last year, the city completed a remaining 1.5-mile gap in the Riverfront Trail, which follows the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers. The connection linked trail systems in Chris Larsen Park and Chataquaua Park.

Reynolds said Destination Iowa aims to invest in new attractions to raise Iowa’s profile, welcome out-of-state travelers and increase visitor spending while accelerating tourism’s recovery. It also will spur local economies and contribute to efforts to recruit new members of Iowa’s workforce, she said.

“Destination Iowa will inspire the kinds of attractions that Iowans take pride in and that will raise the positive profile of our state well beyond our borders,” Reynolds said in announcing the project last month.

Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.

Over the past two years, Iowa saw a record number of Iowans and out-of-state travelers use outdoor amenities such as state and county parks and recreational bike trails.

However, the hospitality industry in Iowa experienced a 46.1 percent decrease in employment and there was an overall 29 percent decline in visitor spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those interested in learning more about Destination Iowa or contributing to the local fundraising effort should contact Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore or Siouxland Initiative President Chris McGowan. Donations of any size are encouraged and welcome.

The Journal's Des Moines Bureau contributed to this story.

