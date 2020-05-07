Metro Sioux City leaders react to Tyson reopening Dakota City plant after COVID-19 outbreak

Rod Koch, mayor of neighboring South Sioux City, said Thursday he supports Tyson resuming production, having taken preventative measures he believes are sufficient to avoid further contagion among the workers.

"I'm glad that they shut it down for the amount of time that they did, I think that gave them a chance for a deep cleaning, and for everybody to get tested," Koch said Thursday. "From what I've been hearing, that's enough time for any virus that could be in the plant, to be eliminated."

Koch said "independent teams" have inspected the plant to monitor workers for illness and to ensure they are social distancing.

"I think, right now, with the changes they've made inside the plant, with the requirement of having temperatures taken when you come in every day, masks, and the separation pods, I just think they've gone the extra mile to get this thing as safe as possible," Koch said. "I don't have a problem with them coming back with everything that they've done. Anything short of that I probably would not have been in support of it."

State Sen. Jackie Smith, a Democrat who represents a district in neighboring Sioux City, said she's uncomfortable with the level of secrecy surrounding how many workers have become infected. She resumed her call for an independent body to oversee the plant's re-opening.