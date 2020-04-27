Metro Sioux City mayors demand public disclosure of locations with COVID-19 cases, spread

The mayors' statement does not specifically mention Tyson.

"It's not to pick on any employer," Scott said in an interview Monday. "It's to find out where we're having these cases, so employees in those particular instances can protect themselves if there's some things going on in their particular plant."

In addition to the county health departments, the mayors also called on Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and their respective state health departments to "provide more comprehensive reporting data to include the specific location of where any outbreak or spread has occurred."

"We'd like to know where these cases are coming from so that people can better protect themselves; and we don't know that right now," Scott said. "For some reason, there's just an unwillingness for these district health (departments) to share that information."

The mayors released their statement as the Dakota County Health Department reported 136 additional cases, raising the county's total to 608, second most among Nebraska's 93 counties. Siouxland District Health Department disclosed 115 new Woodbury County cases, putting the county's total at 606.