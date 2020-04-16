Metro Sioux City records 7 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department announced Thursday that six additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Northeast Nebraska County.
Five of the individuals are between the ages of 21 and 50 and one is over the age of 60, the health department said in a statement. Dakota County now has a total of 9 COVID-19 cases.
In Nebraska, 114 new cases and three deaths were reported Thursday, pushing the state's totals to 1,066 cases and 24 deaths. Cedar, Dixon and Thurston counties in the state's northeast corner have yet to report a confirmed case.
New statistics released Thursday showed 146 new cases in Iowa and seven deaths, increasing the state's total to 2,141 cases and 60 deaths.
Woodbury and Lyon counties each had a new case of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday.
The Siouxland District Health Department reported Thursday morning that a woman age 41-60 is the latest case in the county. Woodbury County now has had 23 confirmed cases.
New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows a fifth Lyon County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The person is age 45-60 and is isolating at home.
According to the IDPH, of the five Lyon County residents to test positive for COVID-19, four have recovered. There have been 91 people in the county tested.
No gender and age were given on the county's newest case. The South Dakota Department of Health said that 17 of the people in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
The health department's website also has dropped the number of confirmed cases in Union County from five to four. No explanation was given for the change.
South Dakota on Thursday announced 143 new cases of COVID-19, increasing its total to 1,311. Seven deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.
