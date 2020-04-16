Metro Sioux City records 7 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department announced Thursday that six additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Northeast Nebraska County.

Five of the individuals are between the ages of 21 and 50 and one is over the age of 60, the health department said in a statement. Dakota County now has a total of 9 COVID-19 cases.

In Nebraska, 114 new cases and three deaths were reported Thursday, pushing the state's totals to 1,066 cases and 24 deaths. Cedar, Dixon and Thurston counties in the state's northeast corner have yet to report a confirmed case. New statistics released Thursday showed 146 new cases in Iowa and seven deaths, increasing the state's total to 2,141 cases and 60 deaths.