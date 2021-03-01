Metro Sioux City retains first-in-the-nation economic development ranking

SIOUX CITY -- For the ninth time since 2007, metro Sioux City ranks first in the nation for the most economic development projects among cities with populations under 200,000, according to Site Selection Magazine.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Siouxland again snagging the top spot was significant, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is welcome news and serves to confirm that, in spite of the challenges presented by the coronavirus, when it comes to economic development, communities throughout Iowa continue to be the very best in the nation," Reynolds said in a news conference held Monday morning at the Siouxland Expo Center.

In addition, she credited forward-thinking business leaders, community members and residents for their resilience during uncertain times.

Reynolds was joined by Mike Wells, president and CEO of the nonprofit The Siouxland Initiative economic development organization, and TSI president Chris McGowan at the news conference.

McGowan noted that the Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska's low unemployment rates were a contributing factor in the success of Siouxland's economic development.