Metro Sioux City scores big during NAIA national women's basketball tournament

SIOUX CITY -- Thomas More women's basketball players and fans celebrated the small Kentucky school's first NAIA national championship Tuesday night at the Tyson Events Center.

The Saints, who defeated Dordt University, 75-65, in the title game, weren't the only winners emerging from the annual tournament in Sioux City.

Metro area hotels, restaurants and other businesses reported a big bump in sales from the thousands of visitors attracted to the 16-team tournament, which began March 17. Local officials estimated the total economic impact for the region at $3.75 million.

Attendance for the 15 games over five days totaled 10,106, said Enzo Carannante, assistant general manager and director of marketing for the Tyson. Over 3,000 fans packed the lower levels of the arena for Tuesday's title game. The vast majority made the roughly hour drive from the Sioux Center area to see if Dordt would win its first national championship in women's basketball.

"I looked at the Dordt student section and it was more than double from the night before," said Corey Westra, co-director of the tournament, referring to Dordt's semi-final upset win over Southeastern of Florida on Monday night.

Westra noted that fans for Thomas More and some other teams from outside the region also "traveled very well" this year, despite high gas prices. Sioux City metro residents also turned out in larger numbers this year, following two straight tournaments in the pandemic era.

"I think more people were out and about this year and really engaged in the tournament," Westra said. "I thought the energy of the tournament from the fans support was incredible."

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 tournament just a day after it began and some virus-related restrictions remained in place for the 2021 meet.

Westra, who is also commissioner of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, said this year's national tournament was probably the first real "measuring stick" of the NAIA's new format, which combined its two basketball divisions into a single tourney in 2021. The number of teams advancing to Sioux City also was cut from 32 to 16, chopping two days off the traditional schedule in the process.

"I think not having early morning games kind of helps your crowds overall," he said. "I think people made a day of it."

The semi-finals and finals of the tournament were carried live on ESPN3, as the metro area was showcased to a national audience.

"I think this has been very good for our branding -- branding of the NAIA and branding of Sioux City," said Westra, who served as a commentator for the broadcasts.

