Metro Sioux City sees deadliest day yet as five more patients succumb to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City had its deadliest day yet from the novel coronavirus Thursday, as Woodbury and Dakota counties combined for five more deaths.
Woodbury, Iowa's fifth largest county, reported three new COVID-19 deaths, raising its total to seven. Dakota registered two more deaths, increasing its tally to five.
Metro Sioux City has experienced one the fastest rates of growth of the virus in the United States in the last two weeks. Dakota County, which reported 32 new cases Thursday, now has 1,046, third most among Nebraska's 93 counties. The number of Woodbury County cases rose by 87 Thursday to a total of 1,426.
According to Siouxland District Health Department, the three deaths reported Thursday included a woman between 61 and 80, a man in that same age range and a woman over 81. All three reportedly died at local hospitals.
The Dakota County Health Department does not provide information on the gender or age of county residents who die from the virus.
In a joint statement issued Thursday, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's said they are providing care for 78 COVID-19 patients.
Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Wednesday, shows that a total of 506 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has 46 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there's still 67 beds available. The state statistics show 35 ventilators are being used by patients and an additional 51 ventilators are available in the region.
Winnebago tribal health officials said Thursday that two new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.
One individual was tested in another county and the other was tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago. The gender and age of the individuals was not released.
Four cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Winnebago.
The two new patients have been isolated and are in good condition, according to a news release from the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, which is composed of Twelve Clans Unity Hospital and the Winnebago Public Health Department.
The recent uptick in cases in Woodbury and Dakota counties is linked to Dakota City's Tyson Fresh Meats plant, which employs more than 4,300 workers.
As of last Thursday, 669 Tyson workers had tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told the Journal.
The meatpacker closed last Friday for cleaning. Tyson on Monday delayed the plant's reopening, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, while awaiting complete results of testing of its workers. The plant reopened on Thursday.
Three of the six metro Sioux City residents to die from the virus were Tyson workers, and a 56-year-old man who worked at the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant died of the disease Friday. Seaboard Triumph reported last week that 11 of its workers had tested positive for the virus.
