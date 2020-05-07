Metro Sioux City sees deadliest day yet as five more patients succumb to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City had its deadliest day yet from the novel coronavirus Thursday, as Woodbury and Dakota counties combined for five more deaths.

Woodbury, Iowa's fifth largest county, reported three new COVID-19 deaths, raising its total to seven. Dakota registered two more deaths, increasing its tally to five.

Metro Sioux City has experienced one the fastest rates of growth of the virus in the United States in the last two weeks. Dakota County, which reported 32 new cases Thursday, now has 1,046, third most among Nebraska's 93 counties. The number of Woodbury County cases rose by 87 Thursday to a total of 1,426.

According to Siouxland District Health Department, the three deaths reported Thursday included a woman between 61 and 80, a man in that same age range and a woman over 81. All three reportedly died at local hospitals.

The Dakota County Health Department does not provide information on the gender or age of county residents who die from the virus.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's said they are providing care for 78 COVID-19 patients.