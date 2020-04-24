Metro Sioux City tops nation's coronavirus hot spot, as Woodbury, Dakota counties each near 300 cases

There has been one COVID-19-related death, a Sioux City man who worked at the Tyson facility, the company's largest beef plant. Tyson has confirmed that some workers have tested positive for the virus but have refused to provided a number.

For several days, local and state officials also have sidestepped questions about the plant and have gone out of their way not to even talk about the meat giant, citing state health care privacy laws. In a statement late Friday, though, Siouxland District Health, which serves Woodbury County, acknowledged that "a significant majority of the people in our community who have tested positive work in another state in industries that are particularly hard hit by COVID-19, or are close contacts of these workers."

"Siouxland District Health Department is not able to disclose the name of the business where these individuals are employed at this time," the statement said. "We are working to get the percentage of the current cases that are associated with this industry, and will have a better number when the contact tracing of all the new cases from today has been completed."

District health officials attributed part of the reason in the the sharp rise in infections to a "significant increase" in testing for the virus.