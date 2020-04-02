You are the owner of this article.
Metro Sioux Cityans sew handmade masks to fight COVID-19
Some stitching time saves lives

Metro Sioux Cityans sew handmade masks to fight COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- By using a special die-cutter, Joi Mahon is able to cut cotton fabric with absolute precision.

The Sioux City-based dress designer will then sew the attached pieces together before adding on an elastic strap. She plans on making the same creation, over and over and over again.

Is Mahon, a 1999 Iowa State University fashion design graduate, creating a garment that will "wow" fashionistas on runways around the world?

No, the owner of Designer Joi's Sewing Factory isn't making "Project Runway"-ready frocks. Instead, she is stitching together items that may help save lives.

COVID-19 masks

Dress maker Joi Mahon removes pieces of a mask after cutting them on a die cutter at her Sioux City store, Designer Joi's Sewing Factory. Mahon and a team of volunteers are making handmade masks to protect people from the COVID-19 virus. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment (or PPE, for short). That means there is limited access to important items like gloves, respirators, goggles, face shields, and face masks that can prevent the transmission of harmful germs.

Partnering up with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, Mahon has been making handmade masks and is encouraging Siouxland's sewing community to join in the effort.

Indeed, Mahon's 4011 Floyd Blvd. store is a drop-off point for community-made masks, as are many Bomgaars locations.

"I can't remember if I approached UnityPoint or if they contacted me," she said. "All I know is things have been crazy around here."

While UnityPoint does have an adequate supply of masks, it is also being proactive in addressing future supply challenges. This is why the hospital has instructions on how to sew fabric face masks on its website

COVID-19 masks

Dress maker Joi Mahon talks about the steps to sew a mask at her Sioux City shop, Designer Joi's Sewing Factory. Mahon and a team of volunteers have combined to make homemade masks to protect people from COVID-19.

The specific mask -- called the Olson -- is made with high-thread count, 100-percent cotton, thread, double-sided adhesive and elastic. It has the advantage of being rewashed and reused. 

Here's the ingenious part: the mask keeps out the bad stuff by using fragments from clean HEPA filters found in many vacuum cleaners.

People wanting to drop off donated supplies like fabric, filter and elastic can contact Mahon on her Facebook page or leave it off at her store. Area Bomgaars locations also have donation boxes available.

While Mahon noted that such masks aren't meant to protect frontline medical personnel, they are suitable for non-emergency use.

Plus, you don't have to be an expert seamstress like Mahon in order to make a mask. After all, they're meant to be functional and not fashionable.

Which isn't to say you can't have fun with your coronavirus-repelling creation. A teddy bear sporting a festive Bugs Bunny "What's Up Doc?" mask leans by the donation box in Mahon's Sewing Factory store. 

Mask graphic

Mahon said an assembly line of sewers may be able to crank out as many as 1,000 masks per day. She knows that area sewing guilds will jump at the chance to help out a good cause.

She also realized this might be a fun family project for kids, wanting a creative outlet because COVID-19 has closed schools.

"Making face masks isn't just about learning a new skill," Mahon explained. "You can also help to protect someone from getting sick."  

Make a mask, save a life

Sewers wanting instruction on making a fabric face mask can go to UnityPoint Health's website for instruction. Sioux City-based designer Joi Mahon will also have up-to-date information about "Masks for a Cause" on her Facebook page.  

Finished products as well as donated fabric, elastic and filter may be dropped off at Designer Joi's Sewing Factory, 4011 Floyd Blvd.

How to make a mask

Iowans who would like to donate homemade masks need to call their local hospital, medical clinics, or long-term care facility prior to making a donation. The facility will provide guidance on where to drop off donations outside of the health care facility.

Please construct masks as requested by the health care facility where you plan to donate. If the health care facility does not have a specific plan, please construct masks using the following specifications:

-- 100% cotton fabric, tightly woven, minimum of 160 thread count per square inch

-- Ties and tape – 100% cotton – white or natural color – minimum ¼ inch thick

-- Nose piece – minimum 4 inches long – plastic coated wire twist ties

-- Mask size when complete – 7 inches wide by 3.75 inches long

-- 3 pleats per mask facing upward (from outside view)

-- The mask should have two layers of fabric

