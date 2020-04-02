Metro Sioux Cityans sew handmade masks to fight COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- By using a special die-cutter, Joi Mahon is able to cut cotton fabric with absolute precision.
The Sioux City-based dress designer will then sew the attached pieces together before adding on an elastic strap. She plans on making the same creation, over and over and over again.
Is Mahon, a 1999 Iowa State University fashion design graduate, creating a garment that will "wow" fashionistas on runways around the world?
No, the owner of Designer Joi's Sewing Factory isn't making "Project Runway"-ready frocks. Instead, she is stitching together items that may help save lives.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment (or PPE, for short). That means there is limited access to important items like gloves, respirators, goggles, face shields, and face masks that can prevent the transmission of harmful germs.
Partnering up with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, Mahon has been making handmade masks and is encouraging Siouxland's sewing community to join in the effort.
Indeed, Mahon's 4011 Floyd Blvd. store is a drop-off point for community-made masks, as are many Bomgaars locations.
"I can't remember if I approached UnityPoint or if they contacted me," she said. "All I know is things have been crazy around here."
While UnityPoint does have an adequate supply of masks, it is also being proactive in addressing future supply challenges. This is why the hospital has instructions on how to sew fabric face masks on its website.
The specific mask -- called the Olson -- is made with high-thread count, 100-percent cotton, thread, double-sided adhesive and elastic. It has the advantage of being rewashed and reused.
Here's the ingenious part: the mask keeps out the bad stuff by using fragments from clean HEPA filters found in many vacuum cleaners.
People wanting to drop off donated supplies like fabric, filter and elastic can contact Mahon on her Facebook page or leave it off at her store. Area Bomgaars locations also have donation boxes available.
While Mahon noted that such masks aren't meant to protect frontline medical personnel, they are suitable for non-emergency use.
Plus, you don't have to be an expert seamstress like Mahon in order to make a mask. After all, they're meant to be functional and not fashionable.
Which isn't to say you can't have fun with your coronavirus-repelling creation. A teddy bear sporting a festive Bugs Bunny "What's Up Doc?" mask leans by the donation box in Mahon's Sewing Factory store.
Mahon said an assembly line of sewers may be able to crank out as many as 1,000 masks per day. She knows that area sewing guilds will jump at the chance to help out a good cause.
She also realized this might be a fun family project for kids, wanting a creative outlet because COVID-19 has closed schools.
"Making face masks isn't just about learning a new skill," Mahon explained. "You can also help to protect someone from getting sick."
UPDATED: Reynolds extends Iowa business closures to April 30; unemployment claims surge due to coronavirus pandemic
Sioux City hospitals COVID-19
Holy Spirit COVID-19 precautions
COVID-19 sporting events
NAIA basketball tournament cancelled amid COVID-19 fears
COVID-19 entertainment postponements
Dollar General
Walmart toilet paper
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
COVID-19: Work and Church Booze Parlor closed
COVID-19: Marto Brewing Company closed
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 testing press conference
COVID-19: South Dakota restaurants open
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
Gas prices drop in Sioux City
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
COVID-19 restaurant parking
COVID-19 Woodbury County case
COVID-19 Orpheum Theatre marquee
COVID-19 schoolwork
Southern Hills Mall closing
COVID-19 Mark Kochen coloring book
COVID-19 screening at The Warming Shelter
COVID-19 childcare
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
COVID-19 Drive through testing
COVID-19 Drive through testing
COVID-19 College dorms closed
COVID-19 College dorms closed
Sioux City personal protective equipment
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID-19 Teacher parade
COVID19 parks closed
COVID-19 Sioux City Parks #1
COVID-19 masks
COVID-19 masks
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.