Metro Sioux Cityans sew handmade masks to fight COVID-19

While UnityPoint does have an adequate supply of masks, it is also being proactive in addressing future supply challenges. This is why the hospital has instructions on how to sew fabric face masks on its website.

The specific mask -- called the Olson -- is made with high-thread count, 100-percent cotton, thread, double-sided adhesive and elastic. It has the advantage of being rewashed and reused.

Here's the ingenious part: the mask keeps out the bad stuff by using fragments from clean HEPA filters found in many vacuum cleaners.

People wanting to drop off donated supplies like fabric, filter and elastic can contact Mahon on her Facebook page or leave it off at her store. Area Bomgaars locations also have donation boxes available.

While Mahon noted that such masks aren't meant to protect frontline medical personnel, they are suitable for non-emergency use.

Plus, you don't have to be an expert seamstress like Mahon in order to make a mask. After all, they're meant to be functional and not fashionable.