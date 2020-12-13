Mid-Step Services gives people a way to make holidays more festive for members

Wrapped or unwrapped gifts may be dropped off at Mid-Step Services' main office at 4303 Stone Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The gift items will then be distributed between now and Christmas.

"I can't tell you how happy our members are when they receive an unexpected gift, especially something that can bring hours of fun," Bertram said.

It is heartwarming for the gift-givers as well.

"I know some grandparents are getting their grandkids involved," Bertram said. "They'll go shopping for their family and, maybe, pick up something extra for Mid-Step Services."

Since putting out the word for the organization's "Adopt a Mid-Step Services Home for the Holidays" campaign, Turbes has been gratified by the positive response.

"With the pandemic, it seems like everything has changed," he added. "I'm just so happy that people are willing to open their hearts."

While "Adopt a Mid-Step Services Home for the Holidays" was conceived with coronavirus concerns in the back of everyone's mind, Bertram would like it to become an annual event.

"It feels good to spread some holiday cheer," she said.