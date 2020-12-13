 Skip to main content
Mid-Step Services gives people a way to make holidays more festive for members
featured
Help for the holidays

Mid-Step Services gives people a way to make holidays more festive for members

Mid-Step Services Home for the Holidays

Gary Turbes, Mid-Step Services' executive director, left, and Mary Bertram, the agency's development director, talk about Mid-Step Services' Home for the Holidays program, which encourages the public to donate gifts to bring Christmas cheer to Mid-Step's clients with intellectual disabilities. The two are shown with some donated items at Mid-Step's Sioux City offices.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- With Christmas just around the corner, it is always nice to spread a bit of seasonal cheer.

That's why community members are encouraged to adopt a Mid-Step Services home for the holidays.

Providing residential, vocational, educational and recreational services to people with intellectual disabilities, Mid-Step Services has 35 homes in Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, Lawton and Cherokee. Currently, these homes are occupied by 250 residents.

"Just like everybody else, our members have had their Christmases impacted by concerns over COVID-19," development director Mary Bertram said. "Unlike other years, they'll be at home, without much to do."

Knowing this, Jan Turbes, wife of Mid-Step executive director Gary Turbes, had seen similar organizations asking the public to contribute wish list items to be used at group homes.

"Such items can include things like board games, card games and art supplies like markers, crayons and coloring books," Gary Turbes said.

"Coloring books are so much fun since they're very therapeutic," Bertram said. "Other popular items have included baking kits, especially gingerbread house kits. Also, jigsaw puzzles seem to be popular."

"I know my grandchildren like puzzles," Turbes noted. "Me? I don't have that sort of patience."

Wrapped or unwrapped gifts may be dropped off at Mid-Step Services' main office at 4303 Stone Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

The gift items will then be distributed between now and Christmas.






"I can't tell you how happy our members are when they receive an unexpected gift, especially something that can bring hours of fun," Bertram said. 

It is heartwarming for the gift-givers as well.

"I know some grandparents are getting their grandkids involved," Bertram said. "They'll go shopping for their family and, maybe, pick up something extra for Mid-Step Services."

Since putting out the word for the organization's "Adopt a Mid-Step Services Home for the Holidays" campaign, Turbes has been gratified by the positive response. 

"With the pandemic, it seems like everything has changed," he added. "I'm just so happy that people are willing to open their hearts."

While "Adopt a Mid-Step Services Home for the Holidays" was conceived with coronavirus concerns in the back of everyone's mind, Bertram would like it to become an annual event.

"It feels good to spread some holiday cheer," she said.

Spreading the joy

With 35 homes in Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, Lawton and Cherokee, having 250 occupants, Mid-Step Services invites the public to "adopt" a home for the holidays.

By adopting a home, you can donate games, crafts, puzzles and other items to adults with intellectual disabilities as they celebrate the holidays in their homes.

Items can include baking kits, holiday movies, blankets, card or board games, jigsaw puzzles or puzzle books, holiday crafts, gingerbread house kits, art supplies, holiday decorations, or holiday gear like hats, socks and face masks.

Gifts may be dropped off at Mid-Step Services, 4303 Stone Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact Mary Bertram at 712-274-2252 or midstepservices.com for more details.





