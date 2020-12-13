Mid-Step Services gives people a way to make holidays more festive for members

SIOUX CITY -- With Christmas just around the corner, it is always nice to spread a bit of seasonal cheer.
That's why community members are encouraged to adopt a Mid-Step Services home for the holidays.
Providing residential, vocational, educational and recreational services to people with intellectual disabilities, Mid-Step Services has 35 homes in Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, Lawton and Cherokee. Currently, these homes are occupied by 250 residents.
"Just like everybody else, our members have had their Christmases impacted by concerns over COVID-19," development director Mary Bertram said. "Unlike other years, they'll be at home, without much to do."
Knowing this, Jan Turbes, wife of Mid-Step executive director Gary Turbes, had seen similar organizations asking the public to contribute wish list items to be used at group homes.
"Such items can include things like board games, card games and art supplies like markers, crayons and coloring books," Gary Turbes said.
"Coloring books are so much fun since they're very therapeutic," Bertram said. "Other popular items have included baking kits, especially gingerbread house kits. Also, jigsaw puzzles seem to be popular."
"I know my grandchildren like puzzles," Turbes noted. "Me? I don't have that sort of patience."
Wrapped or unwrapped gifts may be dropped off at Mid-Step Services' main office at 4303 Stone Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The gift items will then be distributed between now and Christmas.
Support Local Journalism
"I can't tell you how happy our members are when they receive an unexpected gift, especially something that can bring hours of fun," Bertram said.
It is heartwarming for the gift-givers as well.
"I know some grandparents are getting their grandkids involved," Bertram said. "They'll go shopping for their family and, maybe, pick up something extra for Mid-Step Services."
Since putting out the word for the organization's "Adopt a Mid-Step Services Home for the Holidays" campaign, Turbes has been gratified by the positive response.
"With the pandemic, it seems like everything has changed," he added. "I'm just so happy that people are willing to open their hearts."
While "Adopt a Mid-Step Services Home for the Holidays" was conceived with coronavirus concerns in the back of everyone's mind, Bertram would like it to become an annual event.
"It feels good to spread some holiday cheer," she said.
PHOTOS: 12 Sioux City Christmas trees through the years
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.