SIOUX CITY — MidAmerican Energy is donating 35-acres of Woodbury County property to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be used as a public conservation area.

The parcel, located four miles south of Sioux City near Salix, includes a five-acre ponded area, has been graded to attract wildlife and has been seeded with a high diversity mix of more than 60 species of native wildflowers and grasses to create a pollinator habitat, according to a MidAmerican news release.

“MidAmerican has prepared this property for pollinators and wildlife to inhabit and the public to enjoy,” said Mike Fehr, senior vice president of renewable generation and compliance. “Environmental respect is one of MidAmerican’s core principles. We’re pleased with how this project is taking shape. As grasses grow, flowers bloom and wildlife moves in, we think the public will be pleased as well.”

Last week, the state’s Natural Resource Commission voted to accept the land donation and proceed with finalizing the transfer, according to the news release. Once complete, the DNR will own and manage the property as public land.

"The site that MidAmerican has offered to donate will be an easily accessed outdoor recreation opportunity for a lot of people, given its proximity to several local communities and the Bridgeport Industrial Park,” said Doug Chafa, DNR wildlife biologist. “Access to outdoor recreation is an important quality of life consideration for families deciding where to live and work, as well as for companies trying to recruit employees."

MidAmerican has made various other conservation efforts in the area, including raising Brown’s Lake level by relocating and increasing pumped water flowing into to the lake and leasing two parcels to the DNR near Brown’s Lake, totaling nearly 175 acres, which the state uses as wildlife management areas.