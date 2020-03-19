MidAmerican: More than 3,100 without power in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A series of power outages in Sioux City has left more than 3,100 MidAmerican Energy Company customers without power Thursday night.

The outages Thursday night have caused power disruptions for a total of 3,129 customers, though earlier figures indicated nearly 3,400 were without power, according to MidAmerican's outage map. The map indicates three outages in the city, rather than one.

MidAmerican Energy spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said Thursday night that the time the outages began, the origin of the outages, the neighborhoods impacted and the time power will be restored was not yet known.

"We do have crews on the scene," Hoffman said. "Definitely weather-related."

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting snowfall totals of 2 to 5 inches Thursday night in the Sioux City area.

