MidAmerican outage impacts hundreds in Sioux City after tree falls on power line

SIOUX CITY -- A power outage is impacting some 415 MidAmerican Energy customers in Sioux City Sunday afternoon.

MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood said the outage began around 8:20 a.m. Sunday and initially impacted around 1,386 customers on the north side. 921 of those customers had their power restored before 10:30 a.m., while another 50 had their power restored before 11:30. About 415 customers still had no power as of 12:45 p.m.

The cause of the outage was a tree that fell onto an overhead power line at the 110 block of 41st Street, Greenwood said. The tree remains on the line as of this writing and a tree crew is on scene working to get the tree off the line.

"They think this may take about an hour," Greenwood said before 1 p.m. "They're hoping before 2 o'clock."

Impacted customers are spread through parts of the north side of Sioux City, extending to the Plymouth County border.

