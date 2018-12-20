SIOUX CITY -- MidAmerican Energy Company Thursday morning is reporting a power outage impacting some 1,256 customers in Sioux City.
According to a map on their website, the outage began around 9:07 a.m. Thursday. Power is expected to be restored by 10:45 a.m.
Geoff Greenwood, a MidAmerican spokesman, said that the outage began at a power substation near Floyd Boulevard and Gordon Drive. The exact cause of the outage has not yet been determined.
"At it's peak, it affected about 5,200 customers," Greenwood said. Roughly 4,000 of them had already had their power restored before 10:15 a.m.