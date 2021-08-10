Midwest Shrine Association 2021 Convention coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Midwest Shrine Association Summer Session is returning to Sioux City for the first time in 11 years beginning Wednesday.

Abu Bekr Shrine Temple is hosting the convention which runs through Saturday.

“The last time Abu Bekr hosted MSA was in 2010 and it’s great to have the Midwest Shrine Association return to Siouxland for some Shriner fun and fellowship”, said Illustrious Sir Joe Petersen, President of MSA 2021. Also in attendance will be the Imperial Potentate of Shriners International, William “Bill” Bailey who hails from Ogden Dunes, Indiana.

To showcase the Shriners love of parading and promoting awareness of Shriners International, there will be two parades.

The first parade will be in Moville, Iowa, on Thursday evening, at 6:30 p.m. stepping out from the Woodbury County Fairgrounds. The second will start on Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade route will run south on Dakota Avenue from 12th to 27th streets.

“These will be two parades that you will not want to miss”, said Petersen said. President of MSA 2021, “Abu Bekr is looking forward to hosting Shriners and their Ladies from the upper Midwest in Sioux City.”