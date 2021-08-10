Midwest Shrine Association 2021 Convention coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Midwest Shrine Association Summer Session is returning to Sioux City for the first time in 11 years beginning Wednesday.
Abu Bekr Shrine Temple is hosting the convention which runs through Saturday.
“The last time Abu Bekr hosted MSA was in 2010 and it’s great to have the Midwest Shrine Association return to Siouxland for some Shriner fun and fellowship”, said Illustrious Sir Joe Petersen, President of MSA 2021. Also in attendance will be the Imperial Potentate of Shriners International, William “Bill” Bailey who hails from Ogden Dunes, Indiana.
To showcase the Shriners love of parading and promoting awareness of Shriners International, there will be two parades.
The first parade will be in Moville, Iowa, on Thursday evening, at 6:30 p.m. stepping out from the Woodbury County Fairgrounds. The second will start on Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade route will run south on Dakota Avenue from 12th to 27th streets.
“These will be two parades that you will not want to miss”, said Petersen said. President of MSA 2021, “Abu Bekr is looking forward to hosting Shriners and their Ladies from the upper Midwest in Sioux City.”
The Midwest Shrine Association, “MSA”, is composed of 15 Shrine Temples from six states and two Canadian provinces. Shriners and their Ladies will be traveling to Siouxland for three days of fun, fellowship, competitions, and parades. Over 800 Shriners will be in attendance for MSA 2021.
“Abu Bekr Shrine’s turn to host MSA only comes around once every 10 to 15 years”, said Petersen, “the location for the MSA Summer Session moves every year to give the member Shrine Temples of MSA the opportunity to host this annual convention, and Shriners look forward every year to making a trip to a new destination to parade, compete, and have fun.”
In addition to the two parades, there will be competitions and banquets for the Shriners who will have competitions involving; Motor Corps, Oriental Band, Chanters, Horse Patrol, and Clowns.
The public is invited to attend the Clowns competition on Friday at the Southern Hills Mall Center Court, the Motor Corps competition at the Dible Soccer Complex parking lots, and the Chanter Competition at First Congregational Church Friday morning. There will also be a Marketplace with vendors open to the public at the Marriott Riverfront Hotel during the session.
“We invite the public to come out and see how much fun Shriners have promoting both our fraternity and the World’s Greatest Philanthropy, Shriners Hospitals for Children”, Petersen said. "We look forward to putting on a great MSA Summer Session in Siouxland.”