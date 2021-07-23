Mike McCormick, interpretive center director and retired Sioux City police officer, dies at 69

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center closed Friday in remembrance of its executive director Mike McCormick, who died Thursday at age 69 after losing a battle with cancer.

McCormick, a retired Sioux City police sergeant, had led the riverfront attraction, which highlights the Lewis & Clark expedition, since May 2019. He had held several other roles with the center since it opened in 2002.

In 2011, McCormick played a key part in protecting the centers and its contents from from historic flooding on the Missouri River that summer.

After joining the Sioux City police force in 1974, McCormick rose to the rank of sergeant before retiring after 39 years of service with the department.

"Mike was an amazing ambassador for not only the police department, but the city of Sioux City," Police Chief Rex Mueller said Friday. "He made his mark on the police department in so many ways. Mike built countless bridges in our community as the first CAST (Community Action Support Team) supervisor. Hid dedication to the citizens of this city and the officers who he supervised left lasting impressions on all of us who had the pleasure to call Mike a friend or mentor."