Mike Pompeo, a potential candidate in 2024 presidential election, is 2022 Siouxland Chamber dinner keynote speaker

SIOUX CITY -- Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State and former director of the Central Intelligence agency during the Trump administration, will deliver the keynote speech at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner in September.

The Chamber announced Pompeo as the speaker Wednesday afternoon. The 36th annual dinner, a marquee event for the Chamber, will be held Sept. 22 at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Pompeo delivered a video address Wednesday at the Chamber's announcement event.

"Hi, I'm Mike Pompeo. Being from Kansas, I am always excited to join fellow Midwesterners as we discuss the issues facing America and the world. That's why I am so excited to join the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce in Sioux City on September 22nd. I look forward to seeing you all there," Pompeo said in his video remarks.

Pompeo, as the Chamber noted in announcement materials, is the only person in U.S. history to have been both Secretary of State and the CIA director.

"Mike Pompeo's legacy of leadership and service to our nation is among the most distinguished in our country's history. From graduating at the top of his class at West Point, to earning his law degree from Harvard, being elected to Congress, directing the CIA, and finally leading the State Department as the 70th U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Pompeo's record of service is one of unparalleled dedication and patriotism," Chamber Board Chair Brian Crichton said in a statement.

There have been indications that Pompeo, a staunch supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, might be considering a presidential bid in 2024.

"I am convinced that Secretary Pompeo's exceptional resume and extraordinary experiences at the very highest levels of our federal government will make him one of the most interesting, thought-provoking, and popular speakers the Siouxland Chamber has ever welcomed," Chamber President Chris McGowan said in a statement.

The dinner begins with a social hour at 5:15 p.m., followed by the dinner program beginning at 6:15. In addition to Pompeo's remarks, the Chamber will present their annual W. Edwards Deming Award for Entrepreneurial and Business Excellence, recognition of the 2021 Ambassador of the Year, and will present the Sailor of the Year awards to members of the U.S.S. Sioux City's Blue and Gold crews.

Dinner reservations are $100 per person for Siouxland Chamber members and $120 for non-chamber members.