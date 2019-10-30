{{featured_button_text}}
Sunny day
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Thursday will not be too frightful of a Halloween holiday.

Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Thursday "will see a nice rebound (from Wednesday) as sunny skies will send Sioux City's high up into the low 40s."

What about all of those trick-or-treaters who will be hitting the streets on Thursday night?

"Trick-or-treaters will have nothing to worry about," Maldonado said. "Clouds, a slight southwest breeze and a low of 24 shouldn't be too frightful."

However, Friday may be a different story. According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance of rain showers and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles after 1 p.m. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph and a high of 41 are expected, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

This weekend's forecast isn't scary at all.

"For Saturday and Sunday, expect plenty of sun and daytime highs hovering around 50 degrees," Maldonado said.   

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments