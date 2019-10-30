SIOUX CITY -- Thursday will not be too frightful of a Halloween holiday.
Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Thursday "will see a nice rebound (from Wednesday) as sunny skies will send Sioux City's high up into the low 40s."
What about all of those trick-or-treaters who will be hitting the streets on Thursday night?
"Trick-or-treaters will have nothing to worry about," Maldonado said. "Clouds, a slight southwest breeze and a low of 24 shouldn't be too frightful."
You have free articles remaining.
However, Friday may be a different story. According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance of rain showers and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles after 1 p.m. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph and a high of 41 are expected, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
This weekend's forecast isn't scary at all.
"For Saturday and Sunday, expect plenty of sun and daytime highs hovering around 50 degrees," Maldonado said.