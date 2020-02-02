Mild temps, breeze forecast for caucus-goers Monday

SIOUX CITY -- The weather looks promising for caucusgoers on Monday, with mild temperatures and no precipitation forecast.

Sioux City is expected to see a high temperature of 32 degrees Monday, with temperatures in the morning and afternoon hours hovering in the upper 20s or low 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Neither snow nor rain nor sleet is expected, though the skies will be mostly cloudy.

Brittany Peterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said most areas of Northwest Iowa will see similar, mild conditions Monday.

"It'll be about the same," Peterson said.

There will, however, be some wind to contend with -- gusts as high as 33 miles per hour are forecast.

"It's going to be pretty windy tomorrow," Peterson said, but with the temperature in the 30s, wind chill shouldn't be much of an issue.

Somewhat harsher weather is expected Tuesday -- there is a 40 percent chance of snow, with accumulations of less than an inch possible, Peterson said. Wind chill values in the single digits are forecast Tuesday morning, with a daytime high of 22 degrees.