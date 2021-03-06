Milestone achievement: No COVID-19 outbreaks at any Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities

SIOUX CITY -- The day when no long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks has arrived.

The last three facilities in the area that remained on an Iowa Department of Public Health list have been removed. No county anywhere near this area currently has any outbreaks.

In fact, the state has only 10 long-term care outbreaks outbreaks at present, according to IDPH data. Around Christmastime, there were as many as 125 in the state, and two-dozen in Northwest Iowa alone.

Residents of long-term care facilities were among the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting near the end of 2020, alongside frontline medical workers. The vaccine appeared to be readily accepted by long-term care residents -- by mid-February, 70 percent of residents and staff had been vaccinated in Iowa.

From that point on, the number of outbreaks at these facilities entered a steady, precipitous decline.