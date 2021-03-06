Milestone achievement: No COVID-19 outbreaks at any Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities

SIOUX CITY -- The day when no long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks has arrived.
The last three facilities in the area that remained on an Iowa Department of Public Health list have been removed. No county anywhere near this area currently has any outbreaks.
In fact, the state has only 10 long-term care outbreaks outbreaks at present, according to IDPH data. Around Christmastime, there were as many as 125 in the state, and two-dozen in Northwest Iowa alone.
Residents of long-term care facilities were among the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting near the end of 2020, alongside frontline medical workers. The vaccine appeared to be readily accepted by long-term care residents -- by mid-February, 70 percent of residents and staff had been vaccinated in Iowa.
From that point on, the number of outbreaks at these facilities entered a steady, precipitous decline.
Still, the virus was devastating in these facilities, as their residents were easily among the most vulnerable to a poor outcome after an infection. Of Iowa's 5,552 deaths attributed to COVID-19, 2,193 were residents of long-term care facilities, according to IDPH data.
Vaccine news
Woodbury County continues to make progress in COVID-19 vaccinations. As of Saturday, 6,351 residents -- nearly 6.2 percent of the county -- have received both doses. Another 10,134 people have received one dose and are awaiting a second.
Still, the county continues to lag behind Iowa's statewide average: nearly 8.4 percent fully vaccinated at present, according to a review of IDPH data.
The county is likely to improve in this measure in the near future, as more people receive second doses, and particularly after Woodbury County begins administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, rather than two.
Most other counties in Northwest Iowa have outpaced Woodbury County in vaccine completion, to varying degrees. In O'Brien County, roughly 11 percent of residents have been completely vaccinated; in Sac County, 10.8 percent; in Cherokee County, 8.3 percent; in Ida County, 7.8 percent; in Osceola County, 7.6 percent; in Sioux County, almost 7.5 percent; in Monona County, almost 7.2 percent; in Plymouth County, almost 7 percent; in Dickinson County, 6.9 percent; and in Clay County, almost 6.5 percent.
In percentage terms, the only counties behind Woodbury are Lyon, Buena Vista and Crawford counties, which each have less than 6 percent fully vaccinated.
Still, none of these counties comes close to Woodbury County in the absolute number of vaccinations; they all have much smaller populations than Woodbury, meaning it takes fewer shots to get to a greater degree of protection for each county.
Yankton County, South Dakota, remains a leader in vaccinations. To date, 21.4 percent of the county's residents have received at least one dose, and almost 14 percent have completed the vaccine. In neighboring Clay County, South Dakota, 8.9 percent are fully vaccinated, while in Union County, the figure is only about 3.4 percent, with another 6.7 percent of the county awaiting a second dose, according to a review of South Dakota Department of Health data.
South Dakota at large has done very well with vaccinations -- nearly 20.5 percent of the state is now fully vaccinated.
In Dakota County, Nebraska, nearly 7.3 percent of the county is fully vaccinated, while in the four-county area encompassing Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, around 10.1 percent have received both doses.
Statewide, around 11.9 percent of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data.